Kainerugaba to meet sons of former Ugandan presidents

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced that he will meet sons of former presidents, including the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The Kabaka is the son of Sir Edward Frederick William David Walugembe Mutebi Luwangula Mutesa II, who was the first President of Uganda from 1962 to 1966, when he was overthrown by Milton Obote.

"We are going to organise a meeting of Presidents’ sons very soon. Myself, His Majesty the Kabaka, Hon. Akena, General Taban and Hon. Oryem," Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

"We shall proclaim the agenda of the so-called 'First Sons'."

Others listed among those expected to attend the meeting include Junior Foreign Affairs Minister in charge of international relations, Minister Henry Okello Oryem, the son of Tito Lutwa Okello, who served as the eighth President of Uganda from 29 July 1985 until 26 January 1986.

Also attending is Member of Parliament Jimmy Akena, the son of Apollo Milton Obote, the second President of Uganda from 1966 to 1971, and later from 1980 to 1985.

General Taban Amin, son of Idi Amin Dada, who served as the third President of Uganda from 1971 until his overthrow in 1979, will also attend.

It is not yet clear whether the brothers of the aforementioned First Sons will also attend.

Meanwhile, Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, has appointed a committee chaired by Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze to organise the meeting.