Gen. James Birungi removed from Mountain Division after 2 months as commander

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Major General James Birungi as Uganda’s new Military Attaché and Defence Advisor in Burundi.

He succeeds Brigadier Simon Ochan, whose tour of duty has concluded. Brig Ochan will return to the Joint UPDF Services Headquarters for fresh deployment, according to Colonel Chris Magezi, Military Assistant to the CDF.

Until April this year, Maj Gen Birungi served as the Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (CDIS).

He exchanged roles with Maj Gen Richard Otto, the former commander of the UPDF’s Mountain Infantry Division based in Fort Portal.

Brigadier Paul Muwonge has since taken over command of the Mountain Division, having been promoted from Deputy Commander.

Col Magezi noted that Brig Muwonge recently accompanied Gen Muhoozi on an official mission to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.