‘Some of my colleagues overlook me’ - Dr Piriton

Dr. Piriton is a fast-rising, celebrity General Practitioner who does his rounds at some of the best and most well-resourced hospitals in Kampala, so he is not in want of work.

He believes God provides that by giving him a chance to give free medical consultancy to his over one million TikTok followers and tens of thousands of other followers on other social media platforms and channels.

His bedside manner, a phrase denoting a doctor’s attitude or approach to a patient, is characterized by the calm and care every patient desires, nay, deserves.

However, there is some trouble in paradise. Dr. Piriton’s community service, which involves free online medical consultancy, has hit several speed bumps.

He thus faces many challenges. “I have challenges as a community doctor and medical personnel. I am overlooked by my peers, my fellow doctors, in certain ways. You know when you perform such a public service, you might take it lightly that you are helping the community, they are benefiting…but some of your colleagues may not look at it in that way. They may look at it from the standpoint of you reducing their business potential,” he confesses.“

He said: "I am not saying everybody in my field, I am saying some will not be happy with the volunteer work I do for the public by providing free online medical consultation.

"I find it a challenge that you may meet a fellow doctor and he will not be on good terms with you because of this.

Maybe somebody has showed them a video of me teaching, you know patients and clients refer other doctors to me. But I always remain calm and non-confrontational, even in the face of indifference or hostility.”

Uganda's doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratio is approximately 1:25 000 and 1:11 000 respectively.

This is way below the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000. So there are rich pickings for doctors in terms of getting clients or patients.

But not so when all the would-be patients are flocking to Dr. Piriton for free services. “

"Another challenge is that I get overwhelmed. People see me, I am there on video and providing free information and free consultations. They immediately reach out to me. I can get over 1000 messages and countless calls a day from those concerned about their health, even when I have not shared my number,” says Dr. Piriton.