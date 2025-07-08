Medical doctor explains correlation between giving birth and fibroids

Dr. Innocent Immaculate Acan used X to explain the correlation between giving birth and fibroids.

There is a belief among some people that not giving birth is the reason women develop fibroids, but according to Dr. Acan's explanation, this is not clear-cut.

Below is her explanation, as posted on X:

We do not fully understand what causes fibroids yet.

What we do know is that certain things — like never having been pregnant, being of Black ethnicity, or having a higher body weight — can make fibroids more likely.

These are called risk factors, not causes.

Having one risk factor doesn’t mean you’ll get fibroids, and not having any doesn’t mean you’re immune.

Fibroids develop due to a combination of influences: genetic, hormonal, dietary, environmental, and possibly even stress-related factors.

So, two questions I will answer:

Does giving birth later in life cause fibroids?

No.

But delayed childbearing may be one of many factors that contribute to your overall risk.

Should women abandon their careers out of fear of fibroids?

Absolutely not.

Most women who delay childbirth do not develop fibroids.

And even if they do, fibroids are treatable.

The key is early detection.

I encourage all women to have regular checkups with a trusted gynaecologist.

Ask questions — knowledge is power.

Ask about the risk factors and what lifestyle changes you can make to protect yourself.

Remember, a risk factor is not the same as a cause.

Finally, to the medical practitioners on this app, please remember that you have a duty to sensitise and educate the public with compassion and within the bounds of the ethical principles that guide our profession.