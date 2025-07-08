Ailing singer Sarah Short appeals for public support

Singer Sarah Short has made a public appeal for financial assistance to cover her medical treatment, as a long-standing back issue has left her unable to walk independently.

Discovered at her old residence, the artist revealed how her health has been deteriorating. She says her pain intensified after her performance during the recent Easter season.

Now reliant on a walker, Sarah Short spoke to Bukedde TV last weekend, laying bare her struggles and hopes for recovery."I have not been well, and a few people have come out to help me," Sarah Short explained

"I decided to go public and ask people to help me. I want only those who are willing to support me; I am not forcing anyone."

Singer Sarah Short

She expressed gratitude for the support she has received thus far, singling out Kampala District Woman MP Shamim Malende, who, despite being hospitalised herself in Nairobi, sent both a message of encouragement and financial aid.

"I thank her from the bottom of my heart," Sarah Short said

Fellow singer Abdu Mulaasi has also extended a helping hand with some money, though she noted that other artists in the industry have yet to reach out. Her ultimate wish, she said, is simply "to be able to walk again."

A Worsening Condition and the Road to Recovery

Sarah Short detailed the history of her debilitating condition, explaining, "I have always had these leg pains caused by my backbone. It’s on and off, but since Easter, I have had constant pain."