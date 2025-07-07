Shyroota violates NRG Radio presenters in cuss-packed response

Internet personality Shyroota came out guns blazing as she responded to NRG Radio presenters Patience Logose and Patra Nalugguza Ataliba after they made some unsavoury comments about her during a show.

During the show, their co-host, MC Benji, told them that he would like to be loved the way Shyroota loves her men.

He informed them that she had just tattooed singer Lucky Jo's name on her body, after which Logose made an underhanded comment about Shyroota's skin colour.

Ataliba then said that she doesn't deserve to date Lucky Jo, claiming she's too old for him.

Responding to them, Shyroota dropped a TikTok video in which she called them fools and noted that she's more beautiful than they are.

The video is full of cuss words, so she can't be quoted verbatim here, but you can watch it on her page.

Shyroota became an internet sensation when it was revealed that she had a fling with singer Vyroota that led to a pregnancy which she was convinced to terminate.

In her TikTok biography, she calls herself the "president of violence" who is "unruly" and "untouchable".

Shyroota, who was previously linked to fellow artiste Vyroota, recently made it clear that she has moved on and is now with Lucky Jo.

In a bold and unapologetic message directed at Teso women, she bragged about being more sophisticated and better suited for the artiste.

“The way I am, you can’t compare yourself to me,” Shyroota said.

“You can’t handle that guy the way I’m planning to handle him. Please get your men around Teso there and get married to those. Don’t even make a step to Kampala because Lucky Jo is already in Kampala, and I take him as a Kampala guy now, not a mu’Teso guy.”

To further cement her commitment, Shyroota recently revealed she had got a tattoo of Lucky Jo’s name on her body, declaring it a symbol of love and ownership.