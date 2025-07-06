Ugandans spend Shs 55bn a day on TikTok data - Report 

A new report by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has shed light on the most popular social media apps in Uganda.

According to the report, TikTok, a short-form online video platform owned by Chinese Internet company ByteDance has risen to the top of the most used apps in the country, beaten only by WhatsApp in the number of subscribers.

Data usage

UCC data shows that TikTok has a total of 9,166,027 subscribers, whereas Meta’s WhatsApp barely leads with 9,297,911 subscribers.

Yet, in terms of usage, TikTok is number one, with Ugandans spending up to 22,443,969 gigabytes (GBs) of data every day on the app.

At an average cost of Shs 2500 per GB of data, that puts Ugandans’ daily data expenditure at about Shs 55billion or Shs 20.4trillion a year.

This is more than half (56%) of what Ugandans spend on social media data.

Since its launch, TikTok has become one of the world's most popular social media platforms, using recommendation algorithms to connect content creators and influencers with new audiences

In Uganda, the app is credited for connecting citizens of all age groups at unprecedented levels, propping up business startups, and platforming new talents in entertainment, as different other sectors.

Other apps

YouTube takes third place in terms of subscribers (6.4million), with Ugandans spending Shs 12.7billion worth of data on the platform.

Meanwhile, the report ranks Snapchat as the 4th most popular app with 1,978,148 subscribers, followed in 5th place by Instagram with 1,568,489 subscribers.