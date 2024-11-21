Betty Mpologoma wants to reward TikTokers for reviving her 2005 hit song

Ugandan legendary singer Betty Mpologoma has found herself back in the spotlight after TikTok challenges revived her 2005 hit song Londa Enamba Yo.

The resurgence began in August 2024 when popular TikTok user Jelton used the song in a humorous video mocking girls who didn’t receive gifts on International Girlfriends Day.

The catchy track quickly gained traction, becoming a favourite sound for over 83,000 users on the platform.

This unexpected revival propelled the song back into nightclubs and concerts across Uganda, bridging the gap between nostalgic fans and younger generations discovering the song for the first time.

Mpologoma Celebrates TikTok’s Power

Mpologoma expressed heartfelt gratitude to TikTok users for the overwhelming love shown to her music.

"All TikTokers out there, I am so happy to make such a huge challenge out of my song Londa Enamba Yo.

“Some people thought it was a new song, but it’s not. It is an old song, I released it in 2005.

"But I have realised how powerful TikTokers are. I thank you all so much and I love you."

Rewarding the Fans Who Made It Possible

As a token of appreciation, Mpologoma has promised to reward some TikTok users who contributed to the song's revival.

She told reporters that she plans to give out a free table to some fans at the Tugende Mu Kikadde concert, scheduled for December 7, 2024, at the Sheraton Gardens in Kampala.

"You should come, and we eat the money. I will even give some of you hard cash because I am so pleased that you revived that song and put it back on top."

Tugende Mu Kikadde Concert

The upcoming Tugende Mu Kikadde concert dubbed The Legends Night, is set to be a celebration of Uganda's rich musical heritage.