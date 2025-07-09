UPDF recruitment website crashes, alternative arrangements announced

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has been forced to implement alternative arrangements for its ongoing recruitment exercise, following glitches experienced on its online application platform.

The system issues, which were not immediately attributed to the sheer volume of applicants, have prompted the Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs to introduce a manual submission process to ensure no eligible candidate is left out.

The UPDF's current recruitment drive, announced on July 4th, aims to enlist 11,500 qualified citizens for both regular forces and professional roles.

The exercise commenced on Monday, July 7, 2025, and is slated to conclude on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Originally, the application process was designed to be exclusively online, requiring aspiring candidates to submit digital copies of their passport photos, academic documents, and national IDs.

However, the unexpected technical hitches have necessitated this swift change in procedure, causing potential frustration among applicants who might have relied solely on the digital portal.

UPDF Spokesperson Felix Kulayigye

Overcoming Technical Hurdles

Major General Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed the system challenges in a statement.

To circumvent these technical issues, interested candidates are now instructed to fill in their details on an Excel form.

This form requires comprehensive personal information, including their full names, National Identification Number (NIN), education level/combination, date of birth, district, county, sub-county/parish, and village.

The completed Excel form, along with soft copies of their National ID, passport photo, and academic documents, must then be submitted via email to recruitment@updf.go.ug.

This alternative arrangement will be in effect until July 15, 2025, serving as the new deadline for online submissions.

This extension provides a crucial window for candidates who may have been hindered by the initial technical difficulties.

Recruitment Details and Eligibility

The recruitment exercise is planned to cover all 135 districts and 11 cities across Uganda, with quotas based on population figures from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), June 2024 data.

Successful online applicants will be shortlisted, and their names will be uploaded onto the UPDF website and shared with the respective district headquarters.

These shortlisted candidates will then proceed to assigned recruitment centres for physical and medical interviews.

They are required to bring a handwritten application with recommendations from local council leaders (LCI, II, III) and intelligence officers (GISO/DISO), their national identity card, original and copies of academic documents, and three colour passport-size photographs.

For general recruitment, candidates holding a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) aged between 18–22 years are eligible.

On the professional side, the forces are seeking Grade Five teachers (diploma holders from recognised teacher training institutions, aged 20–25 years).

Furthermore, the Air Force is actively recruiting professionals aged 18–30 years with relevant qualifications, including pilot instructors, qualified pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, qualified air traffic controllers, meteorologists, and graduates with Bachelor of Science degrees in Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.