Mpox resurges in Wakiso, Mukono, Masaka

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a concerning resurgence of Mpox, with new cases emerging in previously high-burdened districts.

According to the latest National Mpox Situation Report from the Ministry of Health's Mpox Incident Management Team, 82% (119 out of 146) of districts have reported at least one case since the outbreak began.

More worryingly, 40% (59 out of 146) of districts have reported new cases within the past 21 days, indicating a widespread and ongoing transmission.

While the overall epidemic curve had shown a general decline in incident cases, the report shows a clear resurgence in specific areas.

Districts like Wakiso, Hoima City, Mukono, and Masaka City are experiencing a notable increase in infections, raising concerns among health officials.

This resurgence follows a period of sustained decrease in weekly incident cases until week 23.

However, a consistent marginal increase has been observed from week 23 to 25, with a "notable spike" occurring from week 26.

Although there was a slight reduction in cases during week 27 compared to week 26, the overall case count remains "significantly higher" than what was reported between weeks 23 and 25, suggesting a worrying trend of increasing transmission.

High-Risk Mortality and Disproportionate Impact on Young Adults

The resurgence of Mpox is also accompanied by a concerning rise in mortality.

The report states that two new deaths have been registered, bringing the cumulative total to 46 deaths among confirmed cases.

A critical finding is that half (50%) of these fatalities occurred in individuals who were co-infected with HIV

Furthermore, the data indicates that young adults are disproportionately affected by the disease.

Among females, the highest attack rates are observed in those aged 24–29, with an attack rate of 3.5 per 100,000 population.

For males, the most affected age group is slightly older, ranging from 35–39 years, with an attack rate of 4.3 per 100,000 population.

This demographic breakdown suggests a need for targeted public health interventions and awareness campaigns aimed at these age groups to curb further spread and mitigate severe illness.