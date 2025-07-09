Uganda set to deport 'disastrous' German ambassador

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said President Yoweri Museveni has agreed to deport the German Ambassador to Uganda, Mathias Schauer.

The CDF, who has been advocating for his deportation following the ambassador's unsavoury comments about him, posted on X: "Mzee has accepted to DEPORT this disastrous German Ambassador. Uganda deserves better!"

The group was protesting peacefully against the alleged subversive activities of the ambassador.

The protestors, led by PLU Director of Mobilisation Michael Mawanda, carried placards and chanted slogans such as: "The colonial era ended. The ambassador must go."

In May, Uganda raised serious concerns about Ambassador Schauer, accusing him of engaging in illegal activities that violate diplomatic norms.

A statement issued on 23 May by the then Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Colonel Chris Magezi, revealed that Ugandan intelligence services had flagged the ambassador’s actions as undiplomatic and in breach of the 1961 Vienna Convention, which governs diplomatic conduct.

The government addressed the issue through diplomatic channels with the German mission. The concerns followed ongoing security operations aimed at disrupting what Uganda describes as organised armed rebellion, planned bombings, and economic sabotage through the vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

Colonel Magezi pointed out that the worst-hit areas included Wakiso, Mukono, Kayunga, Luweero, Nakaseke, Kiboga, Nakasongola, Mityana, Mubende, Mpigi, and the Greater Masaka region.

He added that some of the arrested suspects had posed as members of opposition parties, particularly the National Unity Platform.

Many of those arrested are now on remand, awaiting trial.

The Inter-Agency Security Committee, which includes the Uganda Police Force, Prisons Service, and Intelligence Organisations, is leading the counter-terrorism efforts, particularly targeting rebel cells in central Uganda.

The committee has vowed to take decisive action against the leaders, organisers, and funders of these groups, which are believed to be attempting to disrupt the general elections scheduled for early next year.

“There is strong evidence that some European diplomatic missions in Kampala are funding and supporting these negative and traitorous groups opposed to the NRM government,” Magezi said.