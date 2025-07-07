New restaurant opens at Emin Pasha Hotel

A new restaurant called Equatoria was launched on Saturday, July 5 at the Emin Pasha Hotel & Spa, in an event spiced with tasty cuisines and fantastic entertainment.

The event, which was attended by some of Kampala’s top tastemakers, socialites, influencers, and businesspeople, including Monalisa Umutoni (Mona Faces), Tracy Kakuru (Nkwanzee), Deedan Muyira, Juan Isabirye, and Racheal Alexis, among others, featured a mind-blowing performance by Collaborative Arts UG, who danced, sang, played musical instruments, and also showcased acrobatics.

Equatoria Emin Pasha Hotel

As Collaborative Arts entertained guests, waiting staff were busy ensuring that everyone was being served with a wide range of cuisines and drinks.

Beyond its culinary appeal, Equatoria is spacious and located near the hotel's gardens, so if you don't want to sit inside the restaurant, you can relax in the gardens and enjoy nature.

Even when inside, the restaurant gives you a view of the outside, as the lower part is not enclosed.

Equatoria Emin Pasha Hotel

Chimo Chimoke, the General Manager at Emin Pasha, said Equatoria was inspired by the extraordinary journey of Emin Pasha, who travelled extensively through Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to him, through this journey, Pasha interacted with diverse cultures, cuisines, and traditions.

Equatoria Emin Pasha Hotel

"We wanted to bring that eclectic culinary heritage under one roof," he said. "Our menu reflects the fusion of flavours and ingredients he might have encountered, offering our guests a unique dining experience that tells a story of exploration, adaptation, and unity across continents."

Equatoria Emin Pasha Hotel

Speaking on challenges, Chimoke said one of the biggest was working within a tight budget.

He said they had to make strategic choices about where to invest, prioritising quality in the kitchen and front-of-house areas, while keeping design and décor tasteful but minimal.

"We also built partnerships with local suppliers and artisans, which helped us reduce costs and support the community. Careful planning, phased development, and hands-on involvement in every stage helped us stay on track financially."

The General Manager emphasised that customer satisfaction is at the heart of their philosophy.

He said they ensure high standards through ongoing staff training, clear service protocols, and a strong feedback loop with their guests.

"Our team is trained not just in hospitality but also in the cultural background of our concept, so they can offer a more immersive and informed experience," he said.

He also noted that regular quality checks, mystery diners, and guest surveys allow them to continuously improve.