City traffic gridlock expected as Museveni kicks off Wakiso tour

Residents and commuters in Kampala and Wakiso districts are being called to brace for major traffic disruptions as President Yoweri Museveni begins his week-long Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring tour in Wakiso District today, 7th July 2025.

According to the State House, the presidential itinerary includes visits to skilling hubs, meetings with Emyooga beneficiaries, infrastructure inspections, and a major public rally.

Security preparations for the presidential motorcade typically involve complete road closures along major routes, often lasting several hours.

The President's travels in the city have seen complete standstills at Mulago, Fairway Hotel, Northern Bypass, and other key arteries in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Nelson Bwire, a State House staffer, advised residents to either carefully plan their movements or join the PDM activities when the President visits their locality.

"To all of you, President Museveni will be doing the PDM tour in Wakiso district this week, it is therefore important that you really plan your movements properly,” he said.

“Avoid moving fwaa (anyhow), otherwise join in the PDM tour when the President reaches your area and pick a message or leaf."

Balancing the Development Agenda Against Urban Mobility

The PDM monitoring tours form a central part of the President's strategy to assess wealth creation initiatives at the grassroots level. While these visits provide opportunities for direct engagement with beneficiaries, they have consistently generated criticism due to their severe impact on urban mobility.

These tours are a direct extension of the government's flagship Parish Development Model initiative, which aims to transition 39% of Uganda's population from subsistence to the money economy.

The PDM, launched in 2022, provides financial support directly to beneficiaries at the grassroots level, typically Shs 1 million per household, alongside training and access to markets.

The tours are designed for the President to personally assess the progress and impact of the PDM on the ground.

He interacts directly with beneficiaries, inspects ongoing community projects, and gathers grassroots feedback.

Recent tours have taken him across various sub-regions, including Busoga (January 2025), Kigezi (February 2025), Bunyoro (March 2025), and most recently, Greater Luwero (May 2025) and Greater Mukono (June 2025).

During these visits, the President consistently emphasises the importance of commercial agriculture and small-scale enterprises as key drivers of wealth creation and job generation, urging Ugandans to take the PDM seriously.