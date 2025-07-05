Kyambogo University pressured to reinstate expelled guild president

Kyambogo University has come under fire after dismissing its Guild President, Benjamin Akiso, for leading student protests against tuition policies.

In a letter dated 3rd July 2025, Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka confirmed Akiso’s expulsion, citing violations of university regulations, including breach of peace, mounting roadblocks, and insubordination.

Akiso, who also serves as the National Unity Platform (NUP) Head of Institutions, had been advocating for students who had paid 70% of their tuition to be allowed to sit exams and for the university to waive a 50,000 UGX penalty fee.

"My crime was fighting for poor students who couldn’t afford full fees," Akiso said in a statement.

"I stand by my actions because education should be accessible to all."

His dismissal has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the university of suppressing dissent.

Kyambogo Guild President, Benjamin Akiso

Political Leaders Condemn Expulsion

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from leaders on both sides of the political aisle, including a cabinet minister.

Hon Dr. Kenneth Omona, Minister of State for Northern Uganda, described the dismissal as regrettable, urging the university to reconsider its decision.

"This young man needs mentorship, not condemnation,” he said.

“It’s your duty to mould our youth into useful citizens, not to deny them such opportunities. Forgive him.”

Regarding the assertion that Akiso broke the university rules, the minister started, “Before the laws were written, we had logic. When rules and laws confuse us, we use logic. What should a young man like Akiso do for his future? As long as he is our citizen, he is our responsibility”

Dr Kenneth Omona

NUP President Bobi Wine described the expulsion as an attack on democratic rights.

"Museveni’s enablers have taken over public institutions to silence dissent," Wine said on social media.

"Akiso’s only crime was leading a peaceful protest against unfair policies. History will remember him for standing with the oppressed."

James Churchill Ssentamu, Makerere University’s Guild President, also condemned the move, calling it "an assault on the fight for affordable education."

Growing Calls for Reinstatement

Fellow students and activists alike are demanding Akiso’s immediate reinstatement, with some threatening further protests.