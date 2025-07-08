URA nabs Eritreans, South Sudanese smuggling phones at Entebbe Airport

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team seized 427 smuggled phones, some of which were being brought into the country through Entebbe International Airport by Eritrean and South Sudanese nationals.

According to a statement from the Authority, one Eritrean caught the officers’ attention due to an unusual "humpback."

However, unlike someone with a genuine medical condition, he moved surprisingly easily.

A physical check revealed he was wearing a corset packed with 23 brand-new Samsung A23 phones, all neatly wrapped around his chest.

In total, 427 assorted mobile phones worth an estimated $35,000 (about Shs125 million) were intercepted, and offence management is underway.

URA stated that as the end of the financial year approached, smugglers intensified their efforts to evade regulations.

In a bold attempt to outsmart the vigilant enforcement, these smugglers resorted to fashion-assisted concealment, turning the airport into a showcase for smuggling techniques.

Men wore corsets, while elderly women used garters and leggings with special pockets designed for hiding contraband.

Some jackets were filled to capacity with items, resembling cramped apartments in Kyanja.

However, the enforcement team remained undeterred.

In one instance, a woman was caught with phones strapped around her torso and thighs, the contraband fitting her like a second skin.

Upon verification, it was discovered she was concealing 32 brand new Samsung phones.