Sh 1trillion disbursed through Wendi in PDM rollout

Uganda has reached a major milestone in its push for grassroots financial empowerment, with one trillion shillings successfully disbursed to Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries through Wendi, a digital wallet developed by PostBank Uganda.

The innovative platform has transformed access to financial services, particularly in remote areas where traditional banking was previously out of reach.

"We received about 500 billion shillings in January, and 100% of that has been disbursed to parish SACCO groups, with over 90% already in the hands of individual beneficiaries," said George William Kiyingi, PostBank’s Head of Agent Banking and Fintech Distribution. "Another 500 billion was released in June and has been fully distributed."

How Wendi is Transforming Rural Banking

Before Wendi, beneficiaries faced hurdles, often travelling long distances—such as from Nakapiripirit to Moroto or Pallisa to Mbale—just to open bank accounts.

Now, registration takes just minutes, requiring only a national ID and a mobile phone. Since its launch in 2024, Wendi has onboarded 1.3 million PDM beneficiaries, with numbers growing rapidly.

The system is fully integrated with the government’s Parish Development Management Information System (PDMIS), ensuring transparency and accountability.

"Before any disbursement, Wendi checks PDMIS for loan approval. If it’s not cleared, the payment fails," Kiyingi explained. This safeguard prevents errors and fraud, reinforcing trust in the system.

Additionally, SACCO group accounts are managed by three leaders—chairperson, secretary, and treasurer—with transactions requiring unanimous approval, further securing funds.

George William Kiyingi, PostBank’s Head of Agent Banking and Fintech Distribution

Beyond Loans: Building a Savings Culture & Future Plans

Wendi isn’t just a disbursement tool—it’s fostering a savings culture in Uganda. Beneficiaries can earn up to 10% annual interest on savings, incentivising financial prudence. PostBank also plans to offer follow-on loans to those who repay initial PDM loans, helping transition beneficiaries from subsistence to sustainability.

"Wendi is more than a payment channel—it’s a tool for lasting economic empowerment," Kiyingi emphasised. Looking ahead, PostBank aims to expand Wendi’s reach to every corner of Uganda, ensuring no one is excluded from the formal financial system.