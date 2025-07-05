Pastor Ssempa critiques Benny Hinn’s ‘time-wasting’ Kampala crusade

Pastor Martin Ssempa, founder of Makerere Community Church, has sharply criticised the recent four-day crusade led by televangelist Benny Hinn in Kampala, describing it as a waste of valuable time that could have been spent on productive work.

The crusade, hosted by Pastor Robert Kayanja at Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, drew tens of thousands of worshippers from Uganda and nearly 40 other countries.

Attendees endured long hours under the scorching sun, with some arriving as early as 6 am and leaving late at night.

The Pastor Benny Hinn Crusade

Ssempa, in a scathing critique on social media, questioned the necessity of such lengthy gatherings, arguing that Africans must learn to respect time.

"We are spending way too much time on events and very little time on productive work. That is what is wrong with us in Africa," he said.

"Twelve hours a day? People waking up early, sitting at the crusade, and going back home late at night? Subjecting our people to 14 hours of a crusade is disrespectful and dishonourable."

Pastor Benny Hinn crusade

He further pointed out that this phenomenon wasn't unique to the Benny Hinn crusade, citing similar lengthy events organised by Pastor Grace Lubega and Pastor Robert Kayanja, who hosted Joyce Meyer in the past.

Ssempa, who recently returned from his son’s graduation in the US, contrasted Uganda’s approach to religious gatherings with that of Western nations, where events are more time-efficient.

"Uganda is underdeveloped; we have no jobs; we are sending our girls to work as maids in the Middle East. If we are going to do a meeting, let it be three to four hours, and let people go back to their work and responsibilities."

"Stop Filming People Falling Down" – Ssempa on Privacy Concerns



Another issue Ssempa raised was the public display of worshippers being prayed for, particularly when they fell under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

He singled out the moment when Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, President Museveni’s daughter, was filmed breaking down in tears after receiving a prophecy from Benny Hinn.

Pastor Patience Rwabwogo in tears

"I saw Pastor Patience Rwabwogo being prayed for, and she fell down, crying, and they got cameras on her," he said. "I come from the perspective of praying in secret and respecting people’s privacy. Let her have her time in private!"

Ssempa expressed discomfort with the increasing spectacle of religious gatherings, where pastors are treated like celebrities and miracles are broadcast for entertainment. "Now the whole thing is like a concert, and the pastor is like a celebrity."

While he does not advocate for stopping such crusades altogether, he believes they should be shorter and more respectful of attendees’ time and dignity. "People want to have a spiritual experience privately. Let’s honour people’s time and inspire them to work," he concluded.