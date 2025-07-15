Hima Cement hosts second edition of Hima Open 2025 at Tooro Golf Club

The second edition of the Hima Open 2025 took place at Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal under the theme “Swinging for Heritage and Cementing Bonds Through Golf and Culture.”

The event, held in medal format and fully sponsored by Hima Cement, brought together participants from across the country, including cultural leaders, corporate representatives, and members of the golfing community.

Representing His Majesty King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who was unable to attend due to other engagements, was the Omuhikirwa (Prime Minister) of the Tooro Kingdom, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.

In his address, he acknowledged the role Hima Cement has played in supporting development initiatives in the region, stating that “when culture meets sport, there is an explosion of opportunity.”

Winners in the senior categories receive their accolades, showcasing the depth of experience and sportsmanship across generations.

He further recognised Hima Cement’s contribution to areas such as education, health, and cultural preservation and mentioned ongoing partnerships the Kingdom is pursuing, including digital skilling with Marifa Sasa, housing projects with Habitat for Humanity, and a heritage preservation initiative in partnership with Ghana Development Bank.

Israel Tinkasiimire, Head of Sales at Hima Cement and a member of Tooro Golf Club, noted the value of community engagement through sport.

Members of the Hima Cement team join Tooro Golf Club players and officials at the Hima Open 2025

An impactful tourney

He expressed appreciation for the event’s organisation and its connection to the region, saying, “I’m only a small part of a very big family-Hima Cement. And we’re deeply proud to be part of this event and this community.” He added that the company aimed to make this year’s edition more impactful and believes that the objective was achieved.

Joan Kitawona, Brand and Communications Manager at Hima Cement, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the event, stating, “We’re honoured to be part of the Hima Open and look forward to next year.”

Hima Cement’s Head of Sales, Israel Tinkasiimire, presents an award to one of the players during the event.

Her sentiments were echoed by Digital Marketing Officer Erieza Kakungulu, who described the event as “a graceful and memorable” experience and thanked the hosts for their hospitality.

Derick Mugabe, Sales Executive for the Central Region, described the atmosphere positively, adding, “It’s always a pleasure to associate with good people like you. Bless you and enjoy your life.”

The tournament also included a moment of remembrance. The Captain of Tooro Golf Club called for a moment of silence to honour the late Mrs. Mayo, wife of Professor Edward Mayo, a trustee of the club.

In his remarks, he noted that the day was not just about sport but also a time to reflect and remember, adding, “Some of us were tortured by those greens but that’s golf.” He thanked the organising team and encouraged golfers to continue growing both in skill and in fellowship.

In the competitive field, Joseph Chwinyai emerged as the overall winner with a gross score of 9 under par. The day also saw recognition of performances across several categories. In the precision category, Peace Comfort and Charles Lwanga won the Nearest to the Pin challenge, while Komugisha Judith and Joseph Chwinyai won the Longest Drive.

Omuhikirwa (Tooro Prime Minister) Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki delivers remarks on behalf of His Majesty King Oyo at the Hima Open 2025, highlighting the intersection of culture, sport, and development.

Among the senior categories, Kate Muganga and Hajji Hood won in the Seniors Ladies and Seniors Men (55–65) categories, respectively, while Kagombe Charles topped the Seniors Men 66+ group. In the ladies’ handicap divisions, Ayebale Viola won Group B (HC 19–56) with a net score of 64, while Estar Kemigisa claimed the top spot in Group A (HC 10–18). In the men’s Group C (HC 19–54), Israel Atuhairwe took first place with a net score of 68. Group B (HC 10–18) was led by Henry Baruhanga, who posted a net score of 65, while Ronald Mugisha led Group A (HC 0–9) with a score of 66.

In the gross categories, Koowe Lilian topped the ladies’ leaderboard with a score of 23 over par. In the men’s gross competition, Abdul Kakeeto finished second with 2 under, while Peter Tumusiime came in third at even par. Joseph Chwinyai led the category with 9 under, securing his place as overall winner.