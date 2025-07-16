Prisoners involved in accident

An accident in Paranga, Nwoya district, has left some prisoners and a staff member of the Uganda Prisons Service injured.

According to the Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine Mayanja, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at around 16:00 hrs, involving 28 prisoners and one staff member.

"The injured were rushed to Anaka hospital. Later, two prisoners were referred to Gulu hospital for further management," Baine said in a statement.

"All prisoners and the staff member are in stable condition."

He added that preliminary information indicates the driver lost control while attempting to avoid a bodaboda rider.

"An inspection team has been dispatched to investigate the incident," he said.