Latest Ugandan Food and Travel News & Trends | Pulse Uganda

Ultra-rare all-black penguin spotted on remote islandPhotographer Yves Adams had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter this November when he landed at St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island, located in the South Atlantic Ocean. A colleague alerted him to the presence of a striking, all-black king penguin amidst the colony.
4 ways hard water affects your utensil, how you can keep them sparkling cleanHard water can be a challenge for maintaining sparkling clean utensils, but with the right approach, you can effectively manage its effects
Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?Have you ever wondered if there's some gas-stealing gremlin that syphons your gas-like juice every Sunday?
7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drinkWhen we think about milk, cow's milk is usually the first thing that comes to mind.
5 foods that can give you bad dreamsDid you know that what you eat could be linked to bad dreams?
5 unusual animal eggs you can eatTrying any of these eggs broadens your palate.
World Food Day: What you need to know and how it affects us allEvery year on October 16th, people around the world celebrate World Food Day.
5 safest countries in the world you can visitWhen planning a trip, safety is one of the most important things to consider.
Matumbo, 4 other foods with zero nutritional value to the bodyThese foods, typically loaded with unhealthy fats, and empty calories, offer very little in terms of essential vitamins, minerals, or fibre.
Is raw food healthier than cooked food?Raw food enthusiasts argue that raw fruits and vegetables keep more of their natural nutrients and enzymes, while cooking can destroy some of these valuable nutrients.
5 serious side effects of eating datesDates are small, sweet fruits that many people enjoy.
5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about itFood is a necessity for survival, but for some people, it has become an addiction.
How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cakeVanilla sponge cakes are simple to make and don’t require any fancy ingredients.
DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfectionThese methods are quick and easy, so you can enjoy a perfectly cooked egg in minutes.
Uganda shines at IFTM Paris 2024, showcases unique tourism offeringsUganda has made a strong presence at the International and French Travel Market (IFTM) 2024, held from September 17-19 at Porte de Versailles, Paris.
Ugandan Consulate wins big at China Tourism Expo for showcasing wildlifeThe Ugandan Consulate in Guangzhou has been awarded the Best Organizer accolade at the China International Tourism Industry Expo 2024, held from September 13-15.
How to make carrot and ginger shots for glowing skinDo you know that the secret to glowing skin might be sitting right in your kitchen?
Why do tomatoes crack sometimes? Here's how to deal with itWhy do tomatoes crack on the vine? Everyone who gardens has to deal with this inconvenience - why does this happen and can it be prevented?
UWA reopens Margherita Peak for hiking after safety boostThe initial suspension was a response to safety concerns due to a significant crevasse (crack) formation in the Margherita glacier, identified during a routine assessment.
10 most beautiful airports in the worldAirports are no longer just places where planes land and take off.