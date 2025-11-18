Celebrating Uganda’s meat culture at Beats, Barbeque and Belly Laughs

The initiative combines three Ugandan loves, music, meat and small talk to create an unforgettable homely experience.

The initiative combines three Ugandan loves, music, meat and small talk to create an unforgettable homely experience.

Whether it’s pork joints at the rugby grounds on a weekend, roadside chicken roasting on charcoal grills, or a well-prepared platter at a family gathering, meat sits at the heart of how Ugandans celebrate, unwind, and connect.

Ugandans’ love for meat is almost cultural; a shared language that cuts across regions, and tribes.

It’s more than food; it’s a social glue.

Which makes Beats, Barbecue and Belly Laughs, such an idea gathering.

Set in at a laid back Kololo venue, Plot 15 Acacia Avenue, Windsor crescent, the event invites the guests to a cocktail or a sip of The Singleton.

The Singleton has long positioned itself as the whisky for those who appreciate refined taste, great company, and meaningful moments, making its partnership with Beats, Barbeque and Belly a natural fit.

The brand’s philosophy, that good things are meant to be shared slowly and savored, perfectly mirrors the spirit of Tony Otoa’s gathering.

“Beats, Barbeque and Belly celebrates the very essence of The Singleton, slowing down, connecting deeply, and enjoying life’s finest flavours,” said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton.

“It’s more than just whisky and meat; it’s a lifestyle that appreciates craft, conversation, and community, the same values we pour into every bottle of The Singleton.”

At the helm of the experience will be Tony Otoa, business strategist, and corporate executive known for his work in private sector development, energy policy, and enterprise growth.

What many people may not know about Otoa, is his passion for the grill; the self-taught roaster will take guests on a meaty journey where he expects them to eat until they drop.

From chicken to pork, Tony has perfected his grilling craft, turning it into more than just a pastime; it’s an experience.

Besides the meat however, there are the beats; the music, an accomplice of all Ugandan fan times. This time, the music will elevate the moment courtesy of Ssese Nation, Uganda’s premiere DJ and creative collection.

In recent years, a quiet but flavorful culture has been taking shape among Uganda’s corporate class, the rise of the corporate griller.

What began as casual weekend cookouts has grown into a passionate hobby where executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals trade boardrooms for backyards and aprons.

Grilling has become more than just preparing food; it’s a ritual of relaxation and connection, a way to unwind, experiment with flavors, and bond over shared tastes and good company.