Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey

TikToker Chicken Chicken has sparked controversy after naming four female singers he claims he wants to “eat” and saying he would pay up to Shs10 million for Recho Rey during an interview.

TikToker Chicken Chicken has named four female singers he says he would like to hook up with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview, the controversial content creator first mentioned Kandle before being corrected that the artiste he described was Kataleya.

“Kataleya, if I get you, I will even clench my teeth,” he said.

Kataleya and Kandle

He also mentioned Recho Rey. Chicken claimed he would be willing to pay her up to Shs10 million, a remark that shocked the interviewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recho Rey

“Let me tell you, Recho Rey, even if you ask for Shs10 million, I can give it to you,” he said.

When asked why he would pay that amount for a short encounter, Chicken claimed he would use performance enhancers to last longer.

He named Gloria Bugie as the third woman he would like to sleep with. His fourth mention was Kapa Cat, whom he praised for her figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicken Chicken is known for controversial statements and exaggerated claims aimed at attracting public attention.

In mid-2025, he claimed he tried to hook up with fellow TikToker Sheilah Price after their joint event turned into a scandal. He later said some of his remarks were part of a stunt.

The two had co-hosted a show on Baba TV and later organised an event called the Fantastic Show at H2O in Kololo, Kampala, on June 27, 2025. They later fell out over revenue sharing.