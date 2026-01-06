Fille Mutoni reveals why she doesn’t own a phone

According to the musician, the mere sound of someone associated with her past drug use can trigger intense cravings

Fille Mutoni has opened up about her ongoing journey to sobriety, revealing that she no longer owns a phone or maintains contact with much of her former social circle as a deliberate strategy to avoid relapse.

In an interview with BM Focus, Fille spoke about the devastating impact of drug addiction and the constant temptation she still faces.

She warned young people about dangerous substances — from ice and heroin to fentanyl — and urged them to avoid experimenting with things they do not fully understand.

“Stopping trying everything you have been shown, even the ones you don’t understand. You do not know what will happen next. It happened to me I did not realise what I got myself into; next thing I know, it cost me half of my life,” she said.

Fille Mutoni

According to the musician, the mere sound of someone associated with her past drug use can trigger intense cravings, which is why she has chosen a life of minimal social contact outside work commitments.

As such, she said, he has cut off all communication with her social circles and does not even own a phone.

“This addiction is so severe that even if someone with whom you have been taking those drugs together calls you on the phone, cravings will hit you instantly. So when you look up front; move. Do not look back. Being around that environment can be toxic; that is why I avoid it. Even phone calls,” she said

“That is why currently I don’t even have a phone. I live with Katamba (MC Kats); when he calls me for work, I go. When I am not at work I stay at home. I have no phone; I don't watch any videos, I don't walk into bars”

A well-documented battle with addiction

Fille’s struggles with substance abuse and depression have been known publicly for several years.

MC Kats and Fille Mutoni

During her early relationship with MC Kats, both were involved in drug and alcohol use, and that her dependency eventually worsened after she was emotionally hurt by a break-up.

In 2018, the singer was reportedly admitted to rehabilitation and faced enormous challenges overcoming her addiction, including cravings that affected her mental health and music career.

