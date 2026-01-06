Advertisement

Fille Mutoni reveals why she doesn’t own a phone

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 17:29 - 06 January 2026
Fille Mutoni
Fille Mutoni
According to the musician, the mere sound of someone associated with her past drug use can trigger intense cravings
Advertisement

Fille Mutoni has opened up about her ongoing journey to sobriety, revealing that she no longer owns a phone or maintains contact with much of her former social circle as a deliberate strategy to avoid relapse.

Advertisement

In an interview with BM Focus, Fille spoke about the devastating impact of drug addiction and the constant temptation she still faces.

She warned young people about dangerous substances — from ice and heroin to fentanyl — and urged them to avoid experimenting with things they do not fully understand.

“Stopping trying everything you have been shown, even the ones you don’t understand. You do not know what will happen next. It happened to me I did not realise what I got myself into; next thing I know, it cost me half of my life,” she said.

Advertisement
Fille Mutoni
Fille Mutoni

According to the musician, the mere sound of someone associated with her past drug use can trigger intense cravings, which is why she has chosen a life of minimal social contact outside work commitments.

As such, she said, he has cut off all communication with her social circles and does not even own a phone.

“This addiction is so severe that even if someone with whom you have been taking those drugs together calls you on the phone, cravings will hit you instantly. So when you look up front; move. Do not look back. Being around that environment can be toxic; that is why I avoid it. Even phone calls,” she said

“That is why currently I don’t even have a phone. I live with Katamba (MC Kats); when he calls me for work, I go. When I am not at work I stay at home. I have no phone; I don't watch any videos, I don't walk into bars

Advertisement

A well-documented battle with addiction

Fille’s struggles with substance abuse and depression have been known publicly for several years. 

MC Kats and Fille Mutoni
MC Kats and Fille Mutoni

During her early relationship with MC Kats, both were involved in drug and alcohol use, and that her dependency eventually worsened after she was emotionally hurt by a break-up. 

In 2018, the singer was reportedly admitted to rehabilitation and faced enormous challenges overcoming her addiction, including cravings that affected her mental health and music career. 

Advertisement

Fellow artists and the public watched as she battled these issues, later venturing into counselling and advocacy to help others facing similar struggles. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Fille Mutoni
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Fille Mutoni reveals why she doesn’t own a phone
The top free no-deposit bonuses for 2025
Sports
06.01.2026
The top free no-deposit bonuses for 2025
Singer Pallaso
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Pallaso talks being locked up in same jail as President Maduro, R Kelly Diddy
Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai
Business
06.01.2026
Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai
Education Ministry releases 2026 school calendar, lists term dates and national activities
News
06.01.2026
Education Ministry releases 2026 school calendar, lists term dates and national activities
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey