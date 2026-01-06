Advertisement

Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai

Pulse Uganda 15:18 - 06 January 2026
EuroGold Refinery has officially opened its main offices in Dubai
Speaking at the launch, founder and owner Benard Feni described the development as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.
Advertisement

EuroGold Refinery has officially opened its main offices in Dubai, a move that marks a key milestone in the company’s growth and its drive to better serve an international clientele.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, founder and owner Benard Feni described the development as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

“Opening offices in Dubai is a dream come true,” he said, noting that the decision was largely influenced by persistent demand from clients and Dubai’s position as a global hub for gold and commodities trading.

“Dubai has become a major centre for the global gold trade, and it made sense for us to be present here,” Feni added.

He explained that many clients had repeatedly encouraged EuroGold to establish a base in Dubai to simplify transactions and boost confidence among investors.

Advertisement

“Most of our customers asked us to open offices in Dubai to ease transactions, improve efficiency and expand our capacity,” he said.

EuroGold Refinery has officially opened its main offices in Dubai

According to Feni, investors — particularly those looking at opportunities in Africa — often prefer companies with a Dubai presence because of the city’s strict screening and due-diligence processes.

The new office, located in Business Bay, was set up to link international traders and address challenges associated with exporting gold from Africa.

“We are pleased to announce that EuroGold now has offices in Dubai, specifically in Business Bay. These offices are meant to bridge the gap for gold traders,” Feni said, adding that the company will take full responsibility for shipping gold from EuroGold Uganda to EuroGold Dubai.

Advertisement

Feni also revealed that clients can now collect gold directly from the Dubai offices, resolving long-standing concerns about shipment reliability. “Many foreign clients complained that their gold did not reach its destination once shipped. Our Dubai operation is fully operational and backed by the authorities here,” he stated.

He noted that the Dubai presence has already attracted potential partners, particularly in payments and procurement. “Some clients prefer to make payments in Dubai, after which we purchase, process and ship the gold directly here,” Feni explained.

He concluded by saying the move will enhance investor protection and efficiency, positioning Dubai as EuroGold’s main office as it plans future expansion into China and Hong Kong, while thanking Sheikh Ahmed Muhammed and Hugo Patricio of Light Moon Group Dubai for their support.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Fille Mutoni
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Fille Mutoni reveals why she doesn’t own a phone
The top free no-deposit bonuses for 2025
Sports
06.01.2026
The top free no-deposit bonuses for 2025
Singer Pallaso
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Pallaso talks being locked up in same jail as President Maduro, R Kelly Diddy
Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai
Business
06.01.2026
Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai
Education Ministry releases 2026 school calendar, lists term dates and national activities
News
06.01.2026
Education Ministry releases 2026 school calendar, lists term dates and national activities
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
Chicken names 4 singers he wants to ‘eat’, what he'd pay for Recho Rey