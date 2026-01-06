Uganda's EuroGold opens main offices in Dubai

Speaking at the launch, founder and owner Benard Feni described the development as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

EuroGold Refinery has officially opened its main offices in Dubai, a move that marks a key milestone in the company’s growth and its drive to better serve an international clientele.

“Opening offices in Dubai is a dream come true,” he said, noting that the decision was largely influenced by persistent demand from clients and Dubai’s position as a global hub for gold and commodities trading.

“Dubai has become a major centre for the global gold trade, and it made sense for us to be present here,” Feni added.

He explained that many clients had repeatedly encouraged EuroGold to establish a base in Dubai to simplify transactions and boost confidence among investors.

“Most of our customers asked us to open offices in Dubai to ease transactions, improve efficiency and expand our capacity,” he said.

According to Feni, investors — particularly those looking at opportunities in Africa — often prefer companies with a Dubai presence because of the city’s strict screening and due-diligence processes.

The new office, located in Business Bay, was set up to link international traders and address challenges associated with exporting gold from Africa.

“We are pleased to announce that EuroGold now has offices in Dubai, specifically in Business Bay. These offices are meant to bridge the gap for gold traders,” Feni said, adding that the company will take full responsibility for shipping gold from EuroGold Uganda to EuroGold Dubai.

Feni also revealed that clients can now collect gold directly from the Dubai offices, resolving long-standing concerns about shipment reliability. “Many foreign clients complained that their gold did not reach its destination once shipped. Our Dubai operation is fully operational and backed by the authorities here,” he stated.

He noted that the Dubai presence has already attracted potential partners, particularly in payments and procurement. “Some clients prefer to make payments in Dubai, after which we purchase, process and ship the gold directly here,” Feni explained.