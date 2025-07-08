Entebbe: Police speak on couple killed upon return from Germany

The territorial police in Entebbe Division are actively investigating a tragic incident of double murder and suspected aggravated robbery that occurred at the residence of David Mutaaga and his wife, Deborah Florence Mutaaga, in Lugonjo Nakiwogo Cell, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of Kampala Metropolitan Police, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, on July 6, police received information from a worker attached to the household reporting the suspected attack.

A team of officers immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, two bodies were discovered and later identified as Mutaaga, a 69-year-old male, and his 62-year-old wife.

Owoyesigyire said preliminary examination revealed that both victims had sustained fatal stab wounds.

Crime scene documentation and evidence collection were conducted, and the bodies were conveyed to the City Mortuary, Mulago, for postmortem examination to aid the ongoing inquiries.

Several exhibits of evidential value have been recovered for forensic analysis.

The motive behind this heinous crime is still under investigation and will be communicated in due course, according to the police spokesperson, who added that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect(s).

According to reports, the couple, who were killed at around 9 p.m., had just returned from Germany after over 30 years.

On the fateful night, they threw a party for close family and friends.

Later that same night, they were murdered.