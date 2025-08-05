I have spent Shs 40 million to lose weight - Ritah Kaggwa 

United Kingdom based socialite Ritah Kaggwa says she has spent over Shs40m to lose weight.

The socialite, also a blogger, returned from the United Kingdom earlier this week and surprised her fans with her drastic change in shape and size.

While addressing the press and fans upon arrival, she stated that her change of appearance is her personal choice.

"I have changed, and it's my choice, “ she admitted.

“I chose to reduce my size and have so far invested over 40 million into what you are seeing today.”

Ritah Kaggwa on her wedding

No plastic surgery

When asked what weight loss initiative she has taken, Kaggwa, without revealing too much, ruled out plastic surgery and weight loss pills or slimming injections, a popular alternative. She argued that though they are cheaper, they are also ‘problematic.’

She asserted that her chosen path of weight loss is ‘something different but very healthy’.

“I didn't go for plastic surgery because it's cheaper and problematic, but I am also not using slimming pills or injections. It's something different but very healthy," she explained.