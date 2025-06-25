Dr. Piriton offers free medical consultation, becomes social media icon

Dr. Piriton is a licensed and established doctor who has decided to step outside his comfort zone.

He has over one million followers on TikTok and has hundreds of thousands of followers across other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

He is without a doubt a social media phenomenon. This is partly thanks to the free consultancy he offers to his followers.

“I give free medical consultations through my live streams and video productions and so I lose money. Remember this is a patient or client who has an inquiry who needs a doctor’s attention over their concern. They benefit directly from me without paying anything,” Dr. Piriton relates.

This generosity of spirit and charity to all has led many people to label Dr. Piriton a community doctor.

He could be charging heavily for such consultations but he chooses to recognize that many Ugandans cannot afford basic health care. So they absolutely need a doctor like Dr. Piriton.

To be sure, a small percentage of Ugandans can afford healthcare. Specifically, only about 1.1% of the population has health insurance coverage.

This means the vast majority of Ugandans rely on out-of-pocket payments, which can be a significant financial burden. Many Ugandans worry about being unable to afford healthcare.

To make matters worse, Uganda's health sector budget for the financial year 2025/2026 is UGX 5.7 trillion, representing 6.1% of the national budget.

However, a significant portion of healthcare expenditure is still reliant on donor funding, which raises concerns about sustainability. The per capita public health expenditure is estimated to be USD37, falling below the World Health Organization minimum threshold for essential health service.

That is why more and more Ugandans seem to be falling by the wayside as far getting treatment for their ailments is concerned.

They simply cannot afford basic medical care. So Dr. Piriton is providing a huge public service by attending to patients and potential patients online, even at the expense of his own financial wellbeing.

“I came to realize in life that not every time you will benefit,” says the doctor as he justifies his community doctoring.