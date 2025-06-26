Kasuku, DJ Nimrod agree to boxing match, reveal cash prize

Media personality Kasuku has agreed to a boxing bout with DJ Nimrod, provided they secure a sponsor with deep pockets.

While hosting Nimrod on his YouTube channel Kasuku Live, Kasuku, real name Daniel Isaac Katende, reminded the deejay that he had previously hinted at a potential fight between them.

Nimrod replied by asking whether Kasuku was ready to take up the challenge.

Kasuku responded affirmatively, saying he was willing as long as the financial reward was adequate.

Chuckling, Nimrod remarked that viewers wouldn’t see any new content on Kasuku Live for two weeks following the match, claiming he would inflict serious damage.

Kasuku said he would participate for Shs100 million, a figure Nimrod also agreed to.

This wouldn’t be Uganda’s first celebrity clash.

In 2024, Rickman Manrick and Grenade Official faced off in a much-publicised bout, which Manrick won.

The two singers, both ex-partners of media personality Sheilah Gashumba, had been involved in a physical dispute that culminated in the fight held on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

This year, Manrick is set to face Shakib Lutaaya, who last year defeated media figure JK Kazoora in the ring.

“Rickman won’t survive past round three,” Shakib declared at the press conference unveiling the upcoming bout. “But if he somehow does, it’s lights out by round five.”