3 children killed in Entebbe house fire

The police in Entebbe are investigating a tragic fire that claimed the lives of three young girls in Mpala Cell, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, in the early hours of August 15, 2025.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the deceased were identified as Namiru Ellah, 12 years old; Amani Namulema, 5 years old; and Namujju Tamale, 3 years old.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims' mother, Julie Nalubwama, had left them unattended while their father, Lenon Kavuma, was away in Jinja for work.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy public relations officer of Kampala Metropolitan Police

The fire, which broke out around 1:00 am, was reported to the police by the local LC1 chairperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owoyesigyire said that the Fire and Rescue Services responded promptly and extinguished the blaze.

Two bodies were found outside the burnt house, while the third was located inside, burnt beyond recognition.

The scene was documented, witness statements were recorded, and the bodies were transported to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination.