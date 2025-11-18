Advertisement

Uganda’s Richard Butera elected to UN Appeals Tribunal

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:00 - 18 November 2025
Former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Butera
Uganda’s former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Butera has been elected as a judge of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal (UNAT).
The vote took place in New York on November 18, 2025, marking a major moment for Uganda’s presence in international justice.

Justice Butera received 110 votes, securing his place on the tribunal. He was elected alongside China’s LingLing Zang.

The election has drawn praise at home and abroad. Journalist Andrew Mwenda wrote on X that it was “a day to celebrate.”

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, also congratulated him, noting that it was an honour to support the election of Ugandan judges to UN courts.

UNAT was set up by the UN General Assembly in 2009 to strengthen the organisation’s internal justice system.

It is the final appeals body for administrative and employment disputes within the UN system.

The tribunal handles appeals from the UN Dispute Tribunal, the UNRWA Dispute Tribunal, the Standing Committee of the UN Joint Staff Pension Board, and other UN agencies that recognise its authority.

UNAT sits three times a year in spring, summer, and autumn, with sessions held in New York, Nairobi, or Geneva.

It has seven judges elected by the UN General Assembly.

Most cases are heard by a panel of three judges, although the full bench may be convened in special cases.

Its decisions are final and binding, ending the appeals process within the UN’s internal justice system.

