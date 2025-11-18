Uganda’s Richard Butera elected to UN Appeals Tribunal

Uganda’s former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Butera has been elected as a judge of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal (UNAT).

The vote took place in New York on November 18, 2025, marking a major moment for Uganda’s presence in international justice.

Justice Butera received 110 votes, securing his place on the tribunal. He was elected alongside China’s LingLing Zang.

The election has drawn praise at home and abroad. Journalist Andrew Mwenda wrote on X that it was “a day to celebrate.”

Uganda’s former Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Butera, has been officially elected judge of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal in New York City today. He won by 110 votes, alongside LingLing Zang from China. A day to celebrate! — Andrew M. Mwenda (@AndrewMwenda) November 17, 2025

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, also congratulated him, noting that it was an honour to support the election of Ugandan judges to UN courts.

Congratulations Justice Richard Butera our former Deputy Chief Justice on being elected on the United Nations Appeals Tribunal for a term of seven years. I have had an honor of leading election of Ugandan Judges to UN courts and tribunals. — Adonia Ayebare (@adoniaayebare) November 17, 2025

UNAT was set up by the UN General Assembly in 2009 to strengthen the organisation’s internal justice system.

It is the final appeals body for administrative and employment disputes within the UN system.

The tribunal handles appeals from the UN Dispute Tribunal, the UNRWA Dispute Tribunal, the Standing Committee of the UN Joint Staff Pension Board, and other UN agencies that recognise its authority.

UNAT sits three times a year in spring, summer, and autumn, with sessions held in New York, Nairobi, or Geneva.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Butera

It has seven judges elected by the UN General Assembly.

Most cases are heard by a panel of three judges, although the full bench may be convened in special cases.

Its decisions are final and binding, ending the appeals process within the UN’s internal justice system.

