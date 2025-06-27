Government starts eviction of Jinja Road car bonds

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT), has commenced an operation to evict car dealers and bond operators encroaching on the Nakawa-Banda-Kireka road reserve along the vital Kampala-Jinja Highway.

Starting today, 27th June 2025, the bond operators have been given 30 days to voluntarily vacate the road reserve.

The move aims to restore order, enhance safety, and improve the functionality of this critical national road.

The ministry says the presence of car bonds within the designated road reserve has long contravened Section 16(1) of the Roads Act, 2019, and has been identified as a major contributor to traffic congestion, blockages in the drainage system, and a serious safety hazard for road users.

For years, the stretch of Jinja Road has been synonymous with numerous car dealerships and bonds spilling onto the road reserve, often extending into the main carriageway.

Rationale Behind the Eviction

This encroachment has not only narrowed the effective width of the road, leading to traffic bottlenecks during peak hours, but has also severely impeded the natural flow of water, contributing to flooding issues, particularly during the rainy season.

Furthermore, the constant movement of vehicles in and out of these informal sales points, often without proper safety measures, has posed an inherent danger to pedestrians and other motorists.