Former minister bigombe posted in Brunei as ambassador

Former State Minister for Water Resources, Betty Oyella Bigombe, officially presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah at a solemn ceremony held at the Istana Nurul Iman, the royal palace of Brunei Darussalam.

Bigombe is now Uganda’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brunei Darussalam, although she resides in Kuala Lumpur.

The presentation marked the formal commencement of Ambassador Bigombe’s diplomatic responsibilities in Brunei.

She was accompanied by Emmanuel Tugume, Financial Attaché at the Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, who arrived ahead of the ceremony to facilitate protocol arrangements.

Upon her arrival at Brunei International Airport, Betty Bigombe was received with full diplomatic courtesies by Zainuddin Zainal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, in coordination with Embassy staff.

A formal reception was held at the VIP Lounge before she proceeded to her hotel residence.

Earlier that morning, she attended a high-level diplomatic brunch hosted by Yang Berhormat Dato Erywan Pehin Mohd Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam.

The event, held at the International Convention Centre, brought together Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate and provided an opportunity for exchanging views on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Uganda and Brunei, particularly in trade, education, and South-South collaboration.

During the presentation ceremony, Bigombe conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda.

His Majesty the Sultan warmly received the Ambassador and reaffirmed Brunei’s commitment to enhancing ties with Uganda.

On the following day, Sunday, May 18, 2025, Dr. Bigombe met with Shadia Marhaban, a former UN official and proprietor of Jumpa Coffee and Roastery in Bandar Seri Begawan. Marhaban proudly promotes Ugandan coffee through her enterprise.

The Ambassador lauded her efforts in showcasing Ugandan products and advancing people-to-people economic diplomacy. The meeting was also attended by African students studying in Brunei, with whom the Ambassador engaged in a lively discussion on cultural exchange and diaspora empowerment.

Before her departure, symbolic gifts were presented by the Mission to His Majesty the Sultan and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a token of goodwill and friendship.

Her Excellency departed Brunei later that day through the VIP Lounge at Brunei International Airport, concluding a successful diplomatic engagement that laid a firm foundation for strengthened bilateral relations between Uganda and Brunei Darussalam.

Betty Oyella Bigombe, also known as Betty Atuku Bigombe, born on October 21, 1952, previously served as the Senior Director for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence at the World Bank from 2014 to 2017.

She was appointed in June 2014.

From May 2011 until June 2014, she was the State Minister for Water Resources in the Uganda Cabinet. She was appointed on 27 May 2011. She concurrently served as the elected Member of Parliament (MP), representing Amuru District Women's Constituency. She resigned from the two appointments on June 1, 2014.

Betty Bigombe, who hails from Amuru District, attended Gayaza High School for her O-Level studies, and Trinity College Nabbingo for her A-Level education.

She entered Makerere University, Uganda's oldest public university, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in 1974.

Later, she attended the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.