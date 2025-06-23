Uganda Airlines to acquire 8 new jetliners, lease 3

Uganda Airlines is embarking on an ambitious fleet expansion and diversification programme, hoping to enhance its capacity for medium and long-haul routes.

The airline is moving towards a mixed fleet model that will see the acquisition of eight new jetliners, alongside a short-term leasing strategy to bridge immediate capacity gaps.

The airline CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki, says this strategy will enhance its operational footprint and bolster its role in stimulating tourism and regional connectivity.

A Growing Fleet for Expanding Horizons

Since its re-establishment in 2018 and commencement of operations in 2019, Uganda Airlines has steadily grown its presence in the African aviation landscape.

The airline currently operates a fleet comprising two Airbus A330-800 wide-body aircraft, which serve its international routes, and four Bombardier CRJ-900LR regional jets, handling its extensive network across the continent.

Its current route map includes key African cities such as Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Bujumbura, Mogadishu, Juba, Kilimanjaro, Mombasa, Kinshasa, Johannesburg, Abuja, Lusaka, and Harare.

Internationally, the airline connects Entebbe to Dubai and London Gatwick, with future plans for routes to Guangzhou, Mumbai, Cairo, Accra, Jeddah, Riyadh, Cape Town, Istanbul, and Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the pressing need for increased capacity to match its burgeoning route network, Bamuturaki confirmed the government's commitment to a substantial investment.

"There were some tranches of funding towards the airline capitalisation, but we are now in a season where we need another round of funding; we need new aircraft," Ms Bamuturaki stated.

"The government has committed to funding the purchase of 4 mid-range planes, 2 wide bodies, and 2 cargo freighters."

Bridging the Gap with Leasing

While awaiting the delivery of these newly purchased aircraft, Uganda Airlines is implementing a proactive leasing strategy to immediately address its current operational demands and expand into new territories.

The airline has already leased one aircraft and plans to secure two or three more, including a dedicated cargo aircraft.

A core tenet of Uganda Airlines' mission is to foster greater air travel within Uganda and the broader region.

The airline plays a key role in facilitating connectivity, currently handling approximately 5,000 connecting passengers each month.

"Our duty is to stimulate more Ugandans to fly, so we cut journey time," the CEO said, underlining the airline's commitment to enhancing travel convenience for its citizens.

Stimulating Travel and Domestic Connectivity

Looking ahead, Uganda Airlines is planning the introduction of domestic flights.

This move is anticipated to complete the air travel ecosystem within the country, offering seamless connectivity for both international arrivals and local travellers.