Muhoozi bemoans Shartsi exit; wishes he could contest against his uncle Sodo

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, has joined scores of supporters of the outgoing Mawogola North MP, Shartsi Kutesa Musherure, mourning her exit from the parliamentary race.

Muhoozi aired his disappointment in Shartsi’s decision on Sunday to step down, suggesting that she was hounded out of the race because of her gender.

“Shartsi’s only mistake is being a woman. She is a much better man than most,” posted the CDF on Monday morning.

Shartsi, a sister of Gen Muhoozi’s wife, Charlotte Nankunda Kutesa, announced her decision to withdraw from the Mawogola North NRM primaries.

She is standing down for Mr Godfrey Aine Sodo Kaguta, Muhoozi’s uncle.

In a public statement, Shartsi said she agreed to step down following a meeting called by President Museveni and further consultations with her family.

“I regret to inform you that I have withdrawn my candidature for the position of the NRM flag bearer Mawogola North for the period of 2026-2031,” she wrote.

Shartsi Musherure

Support for Shartsi and Political Praise

Gen Muhoozi, in a series of posts on social media, commended Shartsi for her service and even invited her to join his political pressure group, PLU.

“I applaud and congratulate my sister Hon Shartis. Government posts do not define a person,” he wrote.

“Sharsi is welcome to the struggle. I am happy to have her as my fellow companion.”

If he could, Gen Muhoozi said, he would contest against his uncle in the race for Mawogola.

He wrote, “If I were her brother, not her brother-in-law, I would stand in her place.”

Public Praise and Calls for Her Appointment

Many other supporters of Shartis took to social media to praise Shartsi.

Media personality Faridah Nakazibwe wrote, “We, the people of not just Sembabule but the greater Masaka, have lost a people's representative. She prefers peace and dignity to the 'you are an idiot' politics. It's a loss for us but.... well done dear, @SMusherure”