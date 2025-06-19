UPDF delegation arrives in Rwanda for commanders’ meeting

A military delegation from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), led by Division Commander Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, arrived in Rwanda for the Proximity Commanders’ Meeting in Nyagatare District.

The UPDF delegation was warmly received at the Kagitumba One-Stop Border Post by Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi, Commander of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 5 Infantry Division. The meeting, aimed at fostering stronger military cooperation between the two nations, took place at the Epic Hotel in Nyagatare.

Maj Gen Muhanguzi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the Ugandan delegation. “I am deeply grateful for the friendship we enjoy and the ongoing efforts to strengthen it,” he remarked during the official opening ceremony.

He emphasised the importance of the ongoing engagements between the UPDF and RDF, aligning them with the objectives of the Joint Permanent Commission held in Kigali in March 2024. These engagements focus on enhancing the prosperity of border communities, ensuring security, and supporting regional development.

Commitment to Regional Unity and Security

Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi welcomed the UPDF team, highlighting their mutual commitment to defence cooperation. He praised the leadership of both countries for their forward-thinking approach, dedication to peace, and strong support for regional unity and integration.

“Their forward-thinking leadership, firm dedication to peace, and commitment to regional unity and integration have fostered the political will and supportive atmosphere necessary for our Defence Forces to collaborate effectively,” Brig Gen Muhizi said.

He also credited the Heads of State of both Uganda and Rwanda for providing the foundation on which such military engagements are built.

The UPDF delegation’s visit underscores the continued commitment of both nations to strengthening defence and security cooperation, which is crucial for ensuring stability and peace in the region.

Collaborating for Community Prosperity and Security

In addition to their military discussions, the UPDF delegation paid a courtesy call at Nyagatare District headquarters, where they met with the district’s Vice Mayor, Mr Matsiko Gozanga. During the visit, Mr Gozanga expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening cooperation between neighbouring districts in Uganda and Rwanda.

“We are eager to foster strong ties and cooperation between our district and neighbouring districts on the Ugandan side. We share experiences and look forward to a productive exchange,” he said.

Both delegations agreed on the importance of these engagements in promoting mutual understanding and enhancing collaboration at the community level.

The visit highlighted the success of joint security operations between the two forces, including intelligence sharing and coordinated military activities.

Additionally, both sides noted the importance of community-focused initiatives, such as a friendly football match between the UPDF and RDF at Kyamate Playground in Ntungamo District. These engagements play a crucial role in building a lasting partnership between Uganda and Rwanda, promoting peace and security across the border region.