Security guard kills bosses before turning gun on self in Mbuya

The Police at Jinja Road are actively investigating a tragic shooting incident that resulted in the death of three individuals, including the suspected shooter.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased have been identified as Noella Zella – Assistant Human Resource Officer at Ultimate Security Company (further particulars pending); Bwampata Salez – Armory Officer at Ultimate Security Company (further particulars pending); and Mwaawa Richard – Suspect and security guard with Ultimate Security Company (deceased).

The incident occurred on June 18, 2025, at around 9AM, at the offices of Ultimate Security Company located in Mbuya, Bugolobi Parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

It is alleged that the suspect, Mwaawa Richard, entered the company premises and shot Noella Zella before turning the weapon on Bwampata Salez.

Responding police officers, acting on information received about the active shooting, swiftly engaged the suspect and fatally wounded him in the process of subduing the threat.

All three bodies have been conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for post-mortem examinations.

The firearm suspected to have been used in the incident has been recovered and exhibited for further forensic analysis.

"At this stage, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear," Owoyesigyire said. "Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, and further details will be communicated as soon as they are available."