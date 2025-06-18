PHOTOS: Hoima City Stadium's VIP lounge excites netizens

Renders of the VIP and Hospitality Lounge at Hoima City Stadium have excited netizens who can't wait for the stadium to be completed.

They were shared by an X user.

Hoima City Stadium is among those being constructed to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Other stadiums include Akii-Bua Stadium, currently under construction in Lira, and Namboole and Nakivubo, whose infrastructures are being improved.

Hoima Stadium is being constructed by SUMMA, a Turkish company. Hoima National Stadium, commonly known as FUFA Rujumba Stadium Hoima or Hoima City Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium under construction in Uganda.

It is intended to be used for the first time during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

The stadium is one of the three that Uganda plans to use during the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The stadium is located in Mparo Division, in the city of Hoima, in the Bunyoro sub-region, in the Western Region of Uganda. The proposed stadium will sit on a total of 34.9 acres (14.1 ha), of which 10 acres (4.0 ha) were donated by the Estate of the late Dr. Rujumba, and another 10 acres (4.0 ha) were sold to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) by the same estate.

The remaining 14.9 acres (6.0 ha) were acquired by the Uganda National Council of Sports. Hoima Sports Stadium is primarily intended for soccer matches, although other sports such as athletics are also expected to be practiced here.

The stadium has a proposed seated capacity of 20,000.

The primary purpose of this stadium is to be part of the three host stadia that Uganda will use to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in a tri-state-host tournament to be held in the East African countries of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.