Government impressed by Hoima Stadium construction progress

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Jennifer Namuyangu, has expressed satisfaction with the rapid progress of the ongoing Hoima Stadium construction.

During an inspection visit, she commended the commitment and efficiency of the engineers, consultants, and contractors working on the project, describing the site as a "beehive of activity" with workers engaged around the clock.

"This is amazing. I am humbled by what I have seen," Minister Namuyangu stated.

"As the government, we think we have the best team for this project. The work here is benefiting the country in many ways, including sourcing local materials such as cement and steel," she added.

The 20,000-seater stadium, primarily designed for football matches, will also accommodate athletics and other sports.

It is one of three venues in Uganda set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

Construction Teams Maintain Impressive Speed

The Turkish construction company SUMMA, which is overseeing the $129 million multi-sports complex, has continued to impress stakeholders with its swift progress.

The 5th site meeting, held yesterday, provided an opportunity for engineers and government officials to assess the latest developments.

During the meeting, contractors confirmed that all concrete works on the stadium would be completed by March or, at the latest, April 2025.

Following this, the project will swiftly move to steelworks and other installations to meet the ambitious 18-month construction timeline.

Along with the main stadium, the state-of-the-art sports complex will include a 2,000-seater indoor arena, a training pitch, a semi-Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 1,000-plus vehicle parking lot, and outdoor courts for basketball, netball, and volleyball.

Project Benefiting Local Community

Hoima District Chairman, Athuman Mugisa, talked of the positive impact the construction has had on the local community, particularly in reducing crime rates due to youth employment.

"This project has helped the people of Hoima greatly. We have seen a drop in crime rates because so many of our youths are employed here," Mugisa noted.