Sodo Aine hits ground running as Shartsi pulls out of Mawogola race 

The political terrain in Mawogola North has taken a decisive turn on Sunday, as Sodo Aine Kaguta, brother of President Yoweri Museveni, returned to the ground hours after long-time rival Shartsi Musherure Kutesa officially bowed out of the 2026 race.

Musherure, the current area MP, said in a public statement that she agreed to step down following a meeting called by President Museveni and further consultations with her family.

“I regret to inform you that I have withdrawn my candidature for the position of the NRM flag bearer Mawogola North for the period of 2026-2031,” she wrote.

Shartsi Musherure's announcement

A promise kept

Sodo had earlier complained about Sharti’s reluctance to pull out of the race, having committed to doing so in 2020 to avert political turmoil in the constituency.

This week, he kicked off his mobilisation tour, meeting boda riders, women’s groups, and local farmers, with one message: “Let’s build Mawogola together.”

Sodo Aine's campaign procession

Shartsis’ withdrawal marks the end of what many viewed as one of the most intense family-led political rivalries in the region.

The 2021 race saw Sodo edge out Shartsi in the NRM primaries, only for the courts to cancel is victory, citing irregularities, handing her the general election ticket.

Sodo Aine's campaign procession

Though she contested on the NRM card, Sodo’s support remained visibly strong on the ground.

Her recent decision to step aside clears the path for Sodo to consolidate his support without a split NRM base.