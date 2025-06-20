Kainerugaba’s sister-in-law faces Museveni’s brother again in Mawogola showdown

President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, Sodo Aine Kaguta, is set to face off with Shartsi Kutesa Musherure in the 2026 general elections to represent Mawogola County in Parliament.

Musherure is the incumbent.

They faced off last year, but Sodo was asked by President Museveni to withdraw from the race.

According to Sodo, Musherure was expected to step down for him this time, but he is disappointed she hasn't.

Shartsi Kutesa Musherure is the twin sister of Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba, the wife of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also President Museveni’s son.

Gen Kainerugaba with wife, Charlotte

Charlotte and Shartsi are daughters of Sam Kuteesa, who previously represented Mawogola in Parliament. Shartsi succeeded him.

In the 2021 elections, Sodo defeated her in the primaries but was asked to step down.

Sodo said the President has now cleared him to run for the seat.

“I talked to President Museveni, and he agreed. Now, he knows that I am going to contest in Mawogola North. I am sure that what happened in 2021 will not happen now,” Sodo said after his nomination on Thursday, 19 June.

“I remember that time (2021) when I was stepping down—he (Museveni) told me, ‘Now, you leave Hon Shartsi to go through, but next, you can also come.’ So, what I promised my people of Mawogola North, I am coming back tomorrow, and I can assure you that I am going to win the primaries,” he added.