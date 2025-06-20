Breaking: 42 Ugandans rescued from conflict-torn Iran

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated the evacuation of its citizens stranded in Iran following the outbreak of conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel on June 13, 2025.

The ministry confirmed last night that 42 Ugandans have been safely evacuated from Tehran, Iran's capital.

The Ministry is working closely with its diplomatic missions and relevant government agencies to ensure the safe and secure evacuation of all registered Ugandan citizens.

This includes coordinating with neighboring countries to facilitate the movement of evacuees.

Logistical Challenges and Coordination

Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, the evacuation process has faced logistical challenges.

Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace until further notice, complicating efforts to secure transportation for stranded nationals.

In response, the Ministry says it has engaged with the governments of countries bordering Iran, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan, to facilitate visa-free entry for Ugandan evacuees.

Additionally, Uganda's embassies in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been instructed to provide consular support to evacuees passing through these countries.

Continued Efforts and Contact Information

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it intends to ensure the safety and well-being of all Ugandan nationals affected by the conflict.

Efforts are ongoing to coordinate the evacuation of additional Ugandans still in Iran and Israel.

The public is encouraged to direct any inquiries or provide information regarding stranded nationals to the Ministry's consular services via email at consular@mofa.go.ug.

Iran-Israel conflict escalates

According to the latest reports, at least 657 individuals have been killed in Iran due to Israeli airstrikes, with over 2,000 others wounded. These figures include 263 civilians and 154 security personnel, as reported by the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

In Israel, Iranian missile attacks have led to at least 24 fatalities and over 200 injuries. Notably, an Iranian missile strike damaged the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, injuring 71 people and causing widespread panic.

The Israeli government has condemned these attacks, labeling them as war crimes and vowing to intensify military actions against Iran.