Bobi Wine calls on President Traoré to give elections a chance

Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has publicly urged Burkina Faso's interim President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, to consider holding democratic elections.

Speaking last weekend during an appearance on the SMWX podcast in South Africa, Wine shared his "humble opinion" on Traoré's leadership, suggesting that allowing the populace to elect their leader would foster a greater sense of ownership and accountability.

"I am sure people love President Traoré," Bobi Wine remarked. "So, it would be wonderful if he gave them a chance to elect him as president, so that they feel that he is actually their servant and not their boss. That is my humble opinion."

NUP President Bobi Wine

Captain Traoré's Rule and Dissolution of Electoral Body

Captain Ibrahim Traoré assumed power in Burkina Faso through a coup d'état in September 2022, ousting interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

At 37, he is currently one of the youngest heads of state in the world.

Traoré's leadership has been characterised by a strong anti-colonial stance, particularly against French influence, and a pivot towards new international partnerships.

His initial promise was to return the country to civilian rule with democratic elections by July 2024.

President Ibrahim Traore

However, the trajectory of Burkina Faso's transition has recently shifted.

Just last week, on July 17, 2025, Traoré's government announced the dissolution of the country's national electoral commission, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

This move, which has drawn both praise from some quarters and concern from others, was justified by the government as necessary, with the institution being labelled "costly and unnecessary."