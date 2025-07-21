PHOTOS: Isaiah Katumwa proves why he’s the undisputed king of Jazz

For Isaiah Katumwa, music has never just been a passion; it’s been a calling.

A platform not only to chase his dreams, but to uplift others and build a legacy rooted in mentorship, excellence, and craft.

And that was exactly what came to life on Sunday night at the Kampala Serena Hotel, as Uganda’s jazz royalty marked 30 years of an extraordinary journey in music.

The ballroom was packed to capacity, as fans from all walks of life, politicians, captains of industry, musicians, and music lovers alike, streamed in to witness a historic night.

Supporting this grand celebration were iconic brands like Johnnie Walker Green Label and Tusker Malt Lager, both of which stood tall in honour of a man who has elevated jazz music in Uganda to global standards.

The evening was emotional for Isaiah, as he took the stage not just as a performer but as a mentor and trailblazer.

Sharing the spotlight with the incredible talents he has nurtured over the years - Michael Kitanda, Mark Langa, and Joseph Sax - Isaiah reflected on his journey with heartfelt gratitude.

He held up his very first saxophone, a gift from his uncle, and recalled his first professional gig courtesy of none other than Jimmy Mugerwa, Board Chairman of Uganda Breweries Limited, who was also present to honour the legend he helped discover.

Isaiah opened the night with Welcome, his 2007 single, followed by Dance Again, one of his more recent hits.

He then brought Michael Kitanda on stage for an unforgettable duet on Smile On, followed by a stirring performance of What Is Love with Jonathan Kyobe, and another electrifying set with Joseph Sax and Michael Ouma that brought the house to its feet.

“My first concert was right here at Serena in December 2007. Thank you for walking this journey with me,” Isaiah said, visibly moved.

He gave special thanks to Mugerwa and to his uncle, whose gifts and belief helped launch his dream.

He also honoured two pivotal collaborators in his early career: Samuel Bisaso, the first producer he ever worked with - “we were seated on his bed when he produced Welcome” - and Victor Oringtho, who co-wrote Joy, one of Isaiah’s most beloved classics.

Francis Kirabira, Brand Representative for Johnnie Walker Green Label, applauded Isaiah’s resilience, artistry, and mentorship:

“Johnnie Walker Green Label’s sponsorship of this landmark show is more than brand alignment; it is a shared philosophy. The brand is a celebration of depth, character, and craft, much like Isaiah’s music. We are proud to walk with him on this milestone and toast to a legacy that continues to inspire a generation,” he said.

Denise Nazzinda, Brand Manager, Tusker Malt Lager, echoed similar sentiments:

“Being part of Isaiah Katumwa @30 was a no-brainer for us. At Tusker Malt, we stand for craft and celebrating the finest. No one has done more for jazz music in Uganda than Isaiah Katumwa.”

The second half of the show took a deeply spiritual turn. Isaiah recalled a defining moment in London while working on his Sinza album: an impromptu 12-minute BBC Radio invite turned into a four-hour session, a testament to the power of his sound.

“If you know anything about me or want to take anything from today, let it be these three things: I’m proud to be African, musically I’m inspired by smooth jazz, and most importantly, my faith. Sinza is my way of thanking and glorifying God for all He has done for me.”

He then invited Mark Langa to perform Sinza, stirring the audience into a spiritual high.

The night also featured show-stopping duets, including a soul-stirring rendition of Naava Grey’s hit Sokalami and the romantic Kantambule Nawe with Racheal Namubiru.

Isaiah also gave flowers to the brilliant musicians who shared the stage with him: Hebert Kigundu, Enock Lugumba, and Robert Kibalama, each delivering world-class performances.

As expected, Fenon Events delivered stellar production, lighting, and sound — an experience truly fit for a legend.

