Top 9 highest paying jobs in Uganda

In Uganda, the job market is continuously evolving, with a growing demand for skilled professionals in various sectors.
From tech innovators to healthcare experts, the highest-paying jobs reflect the country's expanding industries and global connectivity.
Whether you're an aspiring IT specialist or an experienced project manager, there are exciting opportunities to build a lucrative career.
This list highlights the highest paying jobs, providing insight into potential salaries and where these professionals can thrive in Uganda's competitive job market.
IT Specialist
Information Technology (IT) specialists are in high demand across Uganda, especially in Kampala. Roles such as Software Engineers, Cloud Solutions Architects, and IT Project Managers are among the top earners. For instance, Cloud Solutions Architects can earn up to Shs38 million annually, while IT Project Managers may earn between Shs180 million and Shs250 million per year, according to Paylab.
Employers include tech firms, financial institutions, and international NGOs.
Healthcare professionals
Doctors, especially specialists, command high salaries in Uganda. The salaries for healthcare professionals, including radiographers, medical officers and consultants, range from eight figures to nine figures annually, depending on experience and specialization. Private hospitals, international NGOs, and organisations such as the Ministry of Health offer competitive remuneration
Legal professionals
Experienced lawyers in Uganda, particularly those in corporate law or intellectual property, can earn upwards of Shs10 million per month, according to Amaze Law. Roles such as solicitors and barristers typically also offer competitive salaries. Prominent law firms and multinational corporations in Kampala are key employers.
Top managers in corporations
Senior managers in Uganda earn an average of Shs3,833,333 per year, with top earners reaching up to Shs14,240,000 annually. Companies such as Uganda Breweries, MTN Uganda, and Stanbic Bank offer these positions.
Engineers
Engineers, particularly in civil and electrical fields, are well-compensated. Civil Engineers and Electrical Engineers can earn up to the top end of eight figures annually. Employers include construction firms, energy companies, and infrastructure development agencies.
Sales and marketing directors
Sales and Marketing Directors in Kampala earn adorable salaries. These roles are typically found in large corporations and multinational companies.
Pilots and air traffic controllers
Pilots at Uganda Airlines can earn up to $174,099 per year. Air traffic controllers also earn a decent living. Employers include Uganda Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority.
Project managers in international organisations
Project Managers with international organisations like those attached to the United Nations are paid very well in dollars. These roles often require significant experience.
Agribusiness managers
Agribusiness Managers oversee large-scale agricultural projects and can earn substantial salaries, though specific figures are less readily available. Employers include agribusiness firms, multinational agriculture companies, and government agencies.
This BrighterMonday Soft Skills training is part of the GenerationKazi programme, an initiative under the Young Africa Works Strategy by the Mastercard Foundation, which aims to enable 30 million young Africans to secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.
