How to build a career in IT: A step-by-step guide

The Information Technology (IT) sector is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing fields in the world.

As technology continuously evolves and most sectors heavily rely on digital, IT professionals are in high demand.

Whether you’re just starting or looking to transition into IT, building a successful career in this field requires a combination of technical skills, practical experience, soft skills and continuous learning.

This guide will walk you through the key steps to start and thrive in the IT industry.

Learn IT basics

Before going into IT, it’s important to get a solid understanding of the key concepts.

Learn about computer systems, networks, software development, and data management.

These core areas will give you a strong foundation that you can build upon as you specialise in a particular IT field.

Make sure to explore both hardware and software aspects to get a comprehensive view of how IT works.

Choose your area of focus

IT is a broad field, with many specialisations such as cybersecurity, data analysis, software development, and network administration. It’s important to determine which area interests you the most and aligns with your strengths.

Take some time to research the different roles, required skills, and growth opportunities within these domains.

Whether you choose to focus on technical skills or managerial roles, selecting your niche early on will help streamline your career path.

Obtain relevant education and certifications

While a degree in computer science or information technology can be valuable, it is not the only route into IT. Many successful IT professionals have gained expertise through certifications, boot camps, and online courses.

Certifications can demonstrate your expertise and boost your employability. Continuous learning is essential in IT, as the field is constantly evolving, so make sure to stay updated with the latest certifications and trends.

Gain hands-on experience

Practical experience is crucial in IT. Apply for internships, work on personal projects, or volunteer to gain exposure to real-world scenarios.

Building a portfolio of projects will not only help you sharpen your skills but also showcase your capabilities to potential employers.

If possible, engage in freelance work or contribute to open-source projects, as these experiences will enhance your resume and provide tangible evidence of your skills.

Develop soft skills

Technical skills alone are not enough to succeed in IT; soft skills like personal effectiveness and time management, effective communication, teamwork dynamics, emotional intelligence, creativity stimulation, and critical thinking are equally important.

IT professionals often need to troubleshoot issues and explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. Developing the aforementioned skills will help you approach problems systematically and find solutions efficiently.

If you want to enhance your capabilities and stand out in the competitive job market, you can join BrighterMonday’s Soft Skills training session that is set for this Thursday, July 24.

The sessions are facilitated by seasoned experts and you are also able to collaborate and learn from your peers.

Network and build connections

Networking is an important aspect of advancing in your IT career. Attend industry events, join online communities, and connect with other professionals in the field.

By networking, you can learn about job opportunities, industry trends, and best practices.