2025/2026 general elections: Key dates on voting, nominations

The Electoral Commission has announced the dates for the nomination of candidates for the 2025/2026 elections and the voting days.

The dates are as follows:

Nomination of Candidates for Local Governments, including SIGs, in line with Section 132 (1) of the Local Governments Act, Cap 138 (September 3–12, 2025).

Nomination of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections in line with Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 (September 16–17, 2025).

Nomination of Candidates for Presidential Elections in line with Section 8 (1) of the Presidential Elections Act (September 23–24, 2025).

Nomination of Candidates for SIGs Representatives to Local Governments (December 8 –12, 2025).

Conduct of Candidates’ Campaigns (Presidential) in line with Section 22(1) of the Presidential Elections Act (October 4, 2025 – January 12, 2026).

Conduct of Candidates’ Campaigns (Parliamentary) in line with Section 38 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177 (September 23, 2025 – January 12, 2026).

Conduct of Candidates’ Campaigns (Local Governments, including SIGs) (September 13, 2025 – January 12, 2026).

Polling Period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils (City/District; Municipality/City Division; and Sub-county, Town, Municipal Division), including SIGs Representatives, in line with Article 61(2) of the Constitution (January 12 – February 9, 2026).

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination must be supported by not fewer than 100 persons who are registered voters in each of at least two-thirds of all the districts in Uganda, which translates to about 97 districts.

The Commission said it will soon announce the start date for collecting the supporter forms, along with the timelines for collecting the signatures and submitting them for verification.

Aspirants for the elective positions of President, Member of Parliament, and District/City Chairperson/Lord Mayor are required by law to have a minimum qualification of Advanced Level (A Level) standard or its equivalent.