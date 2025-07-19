Pulse logo
Faridah Nambi fangirls over Bobi Wine in resurfaced video 

19 July 2025 at 7:46
In the clip, which went viral, Mrs Nambi, daughter of NRM stalwart Al Hajj Moses Kigongo, is visibly awestruck, meeting then charting musician, Bobi Wine, in the ghettos of Kamwokya.
Bobi Wine with Faridah Nambi in 2009
A recently resurfaced video from 16 years ago, of politicians Faridah Nambi and NUP leader Bobi Wine, has got the internet musing about how time can change circumstances.

She admits frantically seeking him out years earlier, when she first heard about him and the work he was doing for the street children.

“In 2006, when I went to look for child-headed families in the slum areas of Kifumbira in Kamwokya, that is when I first heard Bobi Wine’s name, and I knew I had to find this man,” she said.

Nambi in the clip hosted Bobi Wine on her talk show, in which she praised him for his generous heart and for giving back to his community.

Through the 20-minute show, Nambi lavished the Ghett Gladiator with praise for his sense of selflessness.

Faridah Nambi after casting her ballot

Faridah Nambi after casting her ballot

“I really respect you because you have made yourself available to be of service to vulnerable people,” she said, adding that people like him” glorify God’s name” through their acts.

While many internet users commended the two for remaining true to their commitment to transform communities, others pointed out how fate was to eventually turn the two into political nemeses.

In March, Nambi had a fierce showdown with Bobi Wine’s NUP party, which she lost to Erias Luyumbazi Nalukoola.

On Thursday, she was elected the NRM flagbearer for the constituency in the 2026 elections 

