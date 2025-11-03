Museveni hails Samia Suluhu victory in violent Tanzania polls 

Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has joined other world leaders in extending congratulations to Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and to her party, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), on her recent re-election.

“This victory reflects the confidence that the people of Tanzania have in her leadership and vision,” he said.

Museveni noted the longstanding friendship between Uganda and Tanzania and expressed his eagerness to work with President Suluhu to deepen collaboration in trade, infrastructure and regional integration for the prosperity of both peoples.

President Suluhu’s victory comes in the context of last week’s general elections in Tanzania.

The ballot, held on 29 October 2025, saw her secure approximately 97.6 % of the valid votes, according to the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission.

Her two main rivals from the main opposition parties were barred from participation, and the field consisted primarily of minor-party candidates.

The electoral process was intensely controversial. Opposition groups rejected the outcome as neither credible nor competitive, stating that the exclusion of their leaders and the absence of level playing field turned the exercise into a formality rather than a contest.

Protests erupted on election day and in the days that followed, particularly in major cities such as Dar es Salaam, where security forces intervened and at least ten deaths have been confirmed by the UN human-rights office — though opposition estimates put the toll much higher.

In her remarks after the result was announced, President Suluhu said, “It’s time to unite our country and not destroy what we’ve built over more than six decades,” pledging to involve all security agencies in ensuring the nation remains peaceful.

Yet observers note that the election has raised serious questions about Tanzania’s democratic trajectory and the dominance of CCM, which has held power since independence.

Against this backdrop, President Museveni’s message emphasising regional friendship, trade, infrastructure and integration takes on special significance.

Uganda and Tanzania share common goals as members of the East African Community and beyond. By reaffirming cooperation, Uganda signals that despite internal debates about governance in Tanzania, the bilateral link remains strong.