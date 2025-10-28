Museveni still has 3 terms in him - Andrew Mwenda

Veteran journalist and political commentator Andrew Mwenda has stirred debate with a bold social media post suggesting that President Yoweri Museveni, 81, possesses the health and political will to contest up to three more presidential elections.

Mwenda based his prediction on the recent political developments in Cameroon, where the world’s oldest sitting president, Paul Biya, was declared the winner of another contentious seven-year term at the age of 92.

The victory, which secured Mr Biya an eighth consecutive term, means he will be nearly 100 years old when the next election is due.

Mwenda used this context for a direct comparison, writing: “Paul Biya, 92 years, has won another seven years term as president of Cameroon. He will be 99 years at the next election”

He added, “Museveni is only 81 years young. He is likely to run again in 2035 at 91 years and even 2041 when he will be 96 years. Some food for thought there!”

This calculation aligns with President Museveni’s own confidence in his robust health.

Speaking during a Parish Development Model tour in April this year, the President stated he had been assured by his family that he is “likely to reach 100 years.”

“I am 80 years old, and my daughters recently told me I am likely to reach 100 years,” the President said at the time. “That means I still have about 20 years on earth. Then I will leave and go to heaven.”

The President, who famously avoids smoking and alcohol, attributes his impressive stamina to a strict, healthy lifestyle and a diet focused on staples like cassava, bananas, and millet.

