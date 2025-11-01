World nations pressure Tanzania amid reports of killings in post-election protests

Nations around the world are piling mounting pressure on the Tanzanian government as the country reels from violence and political disruption following the 28-29 October general elections.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom expressed deep concern about credible reports of a “large number of fatalities and significant injuries” resulting from the security response to protests that erupted on 29 October.

They urged the authorities “to act with maximum restraint and respect the right of assembly and freedom of expression.”

They also flagged concerns about “harassment, abductions and intimidation of opposition figures, journalists and civil society actors,” and called on Tanzania’s government to live up to its international commitments and ensure that all citizens can “participate freely and safely in public life.”

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed that he was “deeply concerned by the situation in Tanzania, including reports of deaths & injuries during demonstrations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania election unrest

He urged all parties to exercise restraint, reject violence and engage in inclusive, constructive dialogue. The UN stands ready to support efforts to foster dialogue, strengthen democratic governance and promote sustainable peace in Tanzania.

These international warnings come amid harrowing developments on the ground. Opposition figures claim that hundreds of people have been killed in protests that followed the election, though government spokesmen deny such figures and maintain there is no official tally.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President

The UN human rights office has confirmed credible reports of at least 10 deaths and many injuries during clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have imposed curfews, shut large parts of the internet, ordered public servants to work from home and deployed the military in major cities.